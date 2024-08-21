The Demonic Host Just Exactly Who are They

Who are the Demons? They are not Fallen Angles! So where do they come from and where do they stay? What does the future hold for them?

This group all died in the flood and their departed spirits are The Demonic Host.

What are some of the quickest ways to pick up a Demon;

Dealing in the occult, Tarot cards, Ouija board, Fortune Tellers, Satanic Games, etc.

Drug and alcohol abuse, Etc.

Sex outside of marriage, Porn,

In your home;

Bringing in a possessed item, a souvenir from New Orleans, Haiti, something from a site like Chaco Canyon, or something from a yard sale, etc.

A Demonic representation, Grey Alien (Rachael Nevada), Garden Gnome, Fairy, Etc.

What are some ways that the Demonic Host can attack a Christian;

Number one is to be out of fellowship with God,

Theis is something in your life that doesn’t belong there, (People, places, things)

What are some of the signs;

Health; Skin issues, headaches, any pain you start to worry about, you just feel heavy, Etc.

In Israel the economy started to suffer, same with the Christian;

Finances; Things start to break; you find you are charging things you used to pay cash for.

You are taking money out of savings instead of putting money into savings.