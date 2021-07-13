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EXPOSED !! HIS LEG SHAKING IS BAD ENOUGH...BUT HIS FACE IS PURPLE, WHITE LEG, WHITE HAND AND ARM !!
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206 views • July 13, 2021
I have not seen one of these where someone was purple. White as a ghost yes. Red as a lobster all over yes. But a purple head? The EMT's are saying something about his heart but what is turning his head purple? Reminds me of Barney the Dinosaur. This is going to screw up a lot of government forms where they ask about race and color. He will have to mark other or write in purple if he lives.
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