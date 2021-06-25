Florida Building Collapse...Pay Back or accidental?

Flashes of lights on several floors just prior to the instant of collapse. I love and pray for DeSantis and what he is doing for this once great nation. But what are the possibilities that this building and its apparent collapse were not accidental? ...The Deep State will stop at nothing to destroy those who stand in their way, and they will do anything to discredit their opposition. And in doing so, will they not seek out and utilize that which can most easily be blamed on causes, other than their own.