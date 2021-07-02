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Macron Lashes Out at 'Woke Culture' Fracturing France
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30 views • July 02, 2021
Why I'm not buying his sincerity.
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https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60df522e8f54c83cf1ba78c2
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60df522e8f54c83cf1ba78c2
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