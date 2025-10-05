BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CONGRESSMAN TIM BURCHETT AND BENNY JOHNSON DISCUSS 🎙 NETFLIX AND ⚧ THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
84 views • 21 hours ago

Eric Daugherty - 🚨 JUST IN: Congressman Tim Burchett will now have NETFLIX executives testify to Congress about why they are pushing s*xualised transgender shows on young kids.


https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1973782937616228460/video/1


CANCEL NETFLIX


"Let's get on it. I'm going to follow up with my folks. They need to be brought in and we need to find out what their agenda is and why they are pushing this. Evil and demonic!”


Source: https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1973787256067350655


Thumbnail: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1974124665439465590

Keywords
netflixbenny johnsontransapocalypsemulti pronged attackcongressman tim burchett
