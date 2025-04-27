BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Short talk between Trump & Zelensky: Pope's funeral yesterday - Macron sent away
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
108 views • 6 days ago

 Initially, there were 3 chairs in the temple at the meeting between Trump and Zelensky. When Macron approached, the US President did not shake his hand and said a few words, Macron left, and the chair was removed.  April 26th, Yesterday's video.

Adding, from lip-reader: 

"You should not be here": Trump reportedly warned Macron during meeting with Zelensky

Professional lip readers say Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron that he shouldn’t be present during a meeting with Zelensky.

According to The Sun, lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling interpreted Trump's words as:

"He says to Macron, 'You are not in the right here, I need you to do me a favour, you should not be here.'”

Zelensky then nods in agreement, while "the vicar who is in front of the camera turns his head to the side looking worried at what he has heard between them."

