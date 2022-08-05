The Target Is Not Taiwan-The Coming Colonization Of USA By China-/Russia*100K N Korean Troops Ready*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/2-dead-2-critical-condition-150506403.html https://twitter.com/MaryMargOlohan/status/1555352967322165249 https://www.biblehub.com/genesis/3-22.htm Dr. Mindy Pelz https://www.youtube.com/c/DrMindyPelz Thomas DeLauer https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTdelauer/videos Room Goes SILENT When Hawley Exposes Fauci's Blatant Lies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSo1tokDbBY&t=287s https://twitter.com/RealAndyLeeShow/status/1555375028954447875 https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1555518793157210112 https://twitter.com/WendyB89696502/status/1555093751701377025 https://abc7chicago.com/congresswoman-walorski-jackie-rep-emma-thomson/12098081/ https://coercioncode.com/2020/02/15/bio-weapons-will-clean-up-america-for-china-invasion-2005-china-defense-minister-speech/ https://rense.com/general96/speech-by-comrade-chi-haotian.php https://nypost.com/2020/07/31/gop-lawmaker-demands-hearing-on-chinese-covid-19-vaccine-threat/ https://amgreatness.com/2022/08/03/matt-gaetz-introduces-bill-banning-irs-from-acquiring-ammunition/ https://walorski.house.gov/china-hacking-vaccine/ https://twitter.com/RepWalorski/status/1387087674654314504 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/democrats-sinema-reach-deal-on-new-taxes-in-inflation-reduction-act/ar-AA10k4nq https://apnews.com/article/joe-manchin-congress-internal-revenue-service-government-and-politics-dd2e6eaeb914eea553615e231332f3fb https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/world/100000-north-korean-soldiers-could-be-sent-to-bolster-putins-forces-fighting-ukraine/news-story/1126782c8c5e6fe08a8ad2d9fa38dff0 https://time.com/6086028/chinese-russian-covid-19-vaccines-geopolitics/ https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/world/100000-north-korean-soldiers-could-be-sent-to-bolster-putins-forces-fighting-ukraine/news-story/112 https://www.rt.com/news/560309-china-sends-jets-taiwan/ https://sputniknews.com/20220805/us-naval-strike-group-to-stay-longer-in-south-china-sea-amid-plas-drills-near-taiwan-1098131420.html https://twitter.com/ExtraETearth/status/1552833308693864448/photo/1 https://www.rt.com/news/560288-china-ties-us-pelosi/ https://www.rt.com/news/560299-france-unfriendly-russia-peskov/ https://www.rt.com/news/560300-russia-expels-bulgarian-diplomats/ https://www.rt.com/news/560296-china-space-launch-rocket/