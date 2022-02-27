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I said no to chemo and went raw!
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339 views • February 27, 2022
Chris Wark was told he needed Chemotherapy to live. He understood the chemo would kill him. Chris decided to go against his doctors advise. Instead Chris ate a raw food diet while also changing his unhealthy habits. Hear his amazing story of recovery.
This week on The Raw Life Health Show (http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com) we will feature interviews with Chris about different topics about his recovery and what other people in similar situations can do.
If you liked this video please share it with others who need to know the truth.
Also be sure to check out his blog at http://www.Chrisbeatcancer.com
“The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”
Learn more and get the series at this link:
http://go.thetruthaboutcancer.rocks/?gl=582822956&;a_aid=1621464&a_bid=e8f0d278
This week on The Raw Life Health Show (http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com) we will feature interviews with Chris about different topics about his recovery and what other people in similar situations can do.
If you liked this video please share it with others who need to know the truth.
Also be sure to check out his blog at http://www.Chrisbeatcancer.com
“The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”
Learn more and get the series at this link:
http://go.thetruthaboutcancer.rocks/?gl=582822956&;a_aid=1621464&a_bid=e8f0d278
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