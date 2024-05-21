Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Muscle Cramping Riddle, Solved
channel image
Merkaba44
70 Subscribers
57 views
Published 17 hours ago

For 7 years I've suffered from severe muscle cramping 90 minutes after eating concentrated sweets; i.e. bananas, honey, dates. After experimenting and reading I learned the perfect combination of nutrients required to alleviate muscle cramping. I share the discovery of Dr. Melvin Page DDS and his information led to being able to eliminate muscle cramping almost immediately.


Please support my work by purchasing the recommended products at

www.synergisticnutrition.com or by calling 864-895-6250 to order.

Keywords
magnesiumtrace mineralsendocrine systemmuscle cramping alleviation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket