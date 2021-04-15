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"Narrative of A. Gordon Pym of Nantucket", chapter 15, by Edgar Allan Poe
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10 views • April 15, 2021
The picture used is "Tristan W coast 45" by michael clarke stuff, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en)
Van Diemen's Land is an old name for Tasmania.
Pardon my attempts at the Spanish names in this chapter - it's not a language I ever learned, so I can only just guess at the pronunciations.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#chap15
Van Diemen's Land is an old name for Tasmania.
Pardon my attempts at the Spanish names in this chapter - it's not a language I ever learned, so I can only just guess at the pronunciations.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#chap15
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