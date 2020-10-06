Yom Kippur Sept 28, 2020 (5-5) Removing Crime Cleaning up Society

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Cleaning up Society of crime and criminals!
Forgiveness means healing the past. God's Spirit is just and fair. Jesus died for our sins. We ask God to forgive us through Jesus Christ then God brings justice. Justice of God brings truth to the past. Restores your mind. When it is healed you have peace in your soul and your body is healed. Sin breaks, repentance heals that which was broken when we have sinned or When some sinned against us!
God cleanses society of crime and criminals. Removes sin from society!