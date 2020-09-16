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What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #223
What On Earth Is Happening
What On Earth Is Happening
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3 views • September 16, 2020
Topics: Anarchadelphia 2019 Fallout & Integrity In the Freedom Movement, Mark's return to live broadcasting in 2020, Mark's recent hiatus from live broadcasting and the reasons for it, Mark's upcoming documentary "Mark Passio And The Science Of Natural Law," Donations toward the documentary have been very generous, especially from Europe, Mark will be speaking at the Seed 4 Conference in Athens OH, Mark's presentation "The Sacred Gift Of Anger" has been released in WOEIH Donation Gitfs, The complete Mark Passio One Great Work Collection Drive is a new item available in WOEIH Donation Gifts, a Detailed Timeline Of Events surrounding the bad-faith breach of verbal contract with The State Of Anarchy (organizers of Anarchadelphia), how donations from the attendees of Mark's workshop at Anarchadelphia were not given to Mark after the conference because they were used by the conference organizers to fund the conference's expenses without Mark's permission, how we should act in a society based upon the Principles of Natural Law and True Anarchy, problems regarding a lack of Personal Integrity in the so-called "Freedom Movement," Doing what you say you're going to do, Our Word as Our Bond, the only Law of "Don't Steal," an Honorable Mention of those who DID act with integrity during and after the events surrounding Anarchadelphia 2019.

Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com

Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate

Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
Keywords
freedommind controlanarchyspiritualityoccultconsciousnessmark passiomoralitynatural lawoccultismwhat on earth is happeningnonprofits and activism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy