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What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #223
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3 views • September 16, 2020
Topics: Anarchadelphia 2019 Fallout & Integrity In the Freedom Movement, Mark's return to live broadcasting in 2020, Mark's recent hiatus from live broadcasting and the reasons for it, Mark's upcoming documentary "Mark Passio And The Science Of Natural Law," Donations toward the documentary have been very generous, especially from Europe, Mark will be speaking at the Seed 4 Conference in Athens OH, Mark's presentation "The Sacred Gift Of Anger" has been released in WOEIH Donation Gitfs, The complete Mark Passio One Great Work Collection Drive is a new item available in WOEIH Donation Gifts, a Detailed Timeline Of Events surrounding the bad-faith breach of verbal contract with The State Of Anarchy (organizers of Anarchadelphia), how donations from the attendees of Mark's workshop at Anarchadelphia were not given to Mark after the conference because they were used by the conference organizers to fund the conference's expenses without Mark's permission, how we should act in a society based upon the Principles of Natural Law and True Anarchy, problems regarding a lack of Personal Integrity in the so-called "Freedom Movement," Doing what you say you're going to do, Our Word as Our Bond, the only Law of "Don't Steal," an Honorable Mention of those who DID act with integrity during and after the events surrounding Anarchadelphia 2019.
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
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