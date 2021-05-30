The FakeDemic+Vaccine is the Setup Phase for the MARK OF THE BEAST [BANNED ON Major Social Media]

Whether anyone wants to acknowledge it or not, the war on true PRACTICING biblical believers has begun and is accelerating:



The dude in the WIZARD costume is waving his crooked SORCERERS Staff at us:

- Still doubt that the Vatican isn't behind it all - Watch this. There is so much packed-in to this video, it's a MUST SEE.

- Wizard Pope Francis calls coronavirus vaccination an "Ethical Obligation"

- Not only has the Wizard Pope and the Vatican ramped-up their COERCION Campaign to vaccinate the world but he has convinced the protestant denominational leaders to push vaccinations through their churches also.

- The Wizard Pope Francis basically refers to anyone who does not take the vaccine as a "social virus"

- Wizard Pope Francis warns against, "returning to the illusion of Individualism" (No thinking for yourself allowed from this point forward)

- Then in another speech, Wizard Pope Francis mixes his metaphors and calls it the "virus of individualism"

- Jesuit Catholic President Joe Biden publicly threatens, "the unvaccinated will pay the price"

- Think the Supreme Court won't let it happen? Think again, SIX of the NINE justices are NOW Devout Roman Catholics, thanks to Jesuit trained Ex-President Trump (Fun Fact: Catholics make up less than 20% of the U.S. population Hmmmm, is right...) (BTW, Roman Catholics swear an oath of obedience to the Wizard Popes above all other earthly authorities)

- In the UK, here's how they say they will handle anti-vaxxers, "NO JAB = No job, No Access to pubs, No Access to restaurants, No Access to theaters, No Access to stadiums, and the kicker, No Access to THEIR GOVERNMENT RUN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM" (that would be us if Obamacare went all the way through - can you see now why the government wants to control ALL healthcare?)

- Alaskan village BANS Unvaccinated people from in-person Shopping. (In case anyone has forgotten, Alaska is an American State...)



HUGE Problems with the so-called "vaccines":

- More than 30 people per day are dying from just ONE of the "vaccine" injections (and this only reflects about 1-2% of actual cases - most are never OFFICIALLY reported)

- There have been more reported "vaccine" deaths in the last 4 months than reported of ALL COMBINED "vaccines" in the 16 years between 1997-2013 ...FACT!

- There are currently and increasingly many many thousands of hospitalizations as a direct result of "vaccine" poisoning.

- Even Pfizers Former VP, Michael Yeardon, says that, "...you don't need the vaccine..." and "masking and lock-downs are useless..."

- Over 50% of Doctors and nurses refuse to take it (HELLO! ANYONE....."Bueller??...Bueller?...")

- If someone is not instantly ALARMED at how utterly desperate they are to impose this vaccine on every living soul on earth, well... I mean COME-ONNN! Are we really this naive?



Watch this video and DOUBT IT NOT, this is a war on fundamental bible believers of Jesus - Get out your Sword and put on the full ARMOUR. (Ephesians 6)

Because it'll be here sooner than you think. (and no, I didn't say to be scared - be courageous with faith in Jesus, be watchful and BE PREPARED!)