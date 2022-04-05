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Donald Trump was killed & Putin is 6th clone. Ukraine & Russia war is fake by black nobility family
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481 views • April 05, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022).
Donald Trump was killed and Vladimir Putin is now a sixth clone
God showed me today that Donald Trump was killed and Vladimir Putin is now a sixth clone. The war in Russia and Ukraine is being run by the same Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility family middle managers of earth. The religious Christians are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they have become crazy lunatics so they do not believe any of God’s 100% truth that we real Christians share to them by risking our lives. They are like the crowd that laughed at Jesus. They are the End Times apostate harlot Church that worships Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors. They also hide the thousands of truths that we warn them from their church members because they do not want their church donators to think they are crazy and leave their churches. They worship reputation pride and tithe money. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie and humanoid species and guardian dragon allies and other allies and the women & children. They are not the salt and light of the world, but they are the rot and darkness of the world for Satan Lucifer’s cover-up church. Satan Lucifer used Donald Trump and the A.I. QAnon to divert the attention of the millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes away from our real Christians exposure and warnings. Satan Lucifer promised Donald Trump to give him the AntiChrist job as president of America Canada Mexico so he needs to hand over peacefully the president’s job to Hillary Clinton’s Joe Biden clone, and then Satan Lucifer proceeded to kill Donald Trump after that, because he accomplished his purpose. Immediately inform all your church donators, so that they cease worshipping their golden calf idol Donald Trump fake messiah savior Nazi Draco avatar. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow! Send my video to all your church donators now! They used Donald Trump to make all the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, happy and become docile and divert their attention to Trump, because we real Christian had exposed Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war plan a few weeks after she was to take the president’s office. The religious Christians worshipped Trump, instead of thanking God, and returning his Bible verses back, and wearing their women’s head coverings, and taking off “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and selling their pastors’ homes to refund all the unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe taxes they stole from the sheep. The Western feminist nations’ millions of religious Christian hordes are giving permission and human authority to the Draco avatar black nobility families to start their “Ukraine US Russia China nuclear war” to start their NWO, by their religious Christians’ idol gods of nationalism & patriotism & anger at Putin & hatred toward other nations’ human specie. Warn them now to cease all animosity and patriotism and churches’ slogan “God bless America!”
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Donald Trump was killed and Vladimir Putin is now a sixth clone
God showed me today that Donald Trump was killed and Vladimir Putin is now a sixth clone. The war in Russia and Ukraine is being run by the same Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility family middle managers of earth. The religious Christians are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they have become crazy lunatics so they do not believe any of God’s 100% truth that we real Christians share to them by risking our lives. They are like the crowd that laughed at Jesus. They are the End Times apostate harlot Church that worships Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors. They also hide the thousands of truths that we warn them from their church members because they do not want their church donators to think they are crazy and leave their churches. They worship reputation pride and tithe money. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie and humanoid species and guardian dragon allies and other allies and the women & children. They are not the salt and light of the world, but they are the rot and darkness of the world for Satan Lucifer’s cover-up church. Satan Lucifer used Donald Trump and the A.I. QAnon to divert the attention of the millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes away from our real Christians exposure and warnings. Satan Lucifer promised Donald Trump to give him the AntiChrist job as president of America Canada Mexico so he needs to hand over peacefully the president’s job to Hillary Clinton’s Joe Biden clone, and then Satan Lucifer proceeded to kill Donald Trump after that, because he accomplished his purpose. Immediately inform all your church donators, so that they cease worshipping their golden calf idol Donald Trump fake messiah savior Nazi Draco avatar. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow! Send my video to all your church donators now! They used Donald Trump to make all the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, happy and become docile and divert their attention to Trump, because we real Christian had exposed Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war plan a few weeks after she was to take the president’s office. The religious Christians worshipped Trump, instead of thanking God, and returning his Bible verses back, and wearing their women’s head coverings, and taking off “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and selling their pastors’ homes to refund all the unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe taxes they stole from the sheep. The Western feminist nations’ millions of religious Christian hordes are giving permission and human authority to the Draco avatar black nobility families to start their “Ukraine US Russia China nuclear war” to start their NWO, by their religious Christians’ idol gods of nationalism & patriotism & anger at Putin & hatred toward other nations’ human specie. Warn them now to cease all animosity and patriotism and churches’ slogan “God bless America!”
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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