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Russian Sappers Demine Azov Sea Coast in Mariupol. 052422
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140 views • May 24, 2022
Russian sappers demine Azov Sea coast in Mariupol
▫️Engineering works at the coastline are held by the professionals of the International Mine Action Centre.
▫️Sappers detect and neutralise unexploded remnants left during the recent combat operations. All the projectiles and mines are to be exploded in situ by pressure charges.
▫️Uran-6 robotic demining systems are widely used during the mine clearance works.
▫️Sappers have already explored more than 50 kilometres of the Azov Sea coastline and neutralised more than 300 munitions.
▫️Engineering works at the coastline are held by the professionals of the International Mine Action Centre.
▫️Sappers detect and neutralise unexploded remnants left during the recent combat operations. All the projectiles and mines are to be exploded in situ by pressure charges.
▫️Uran-6 robotic demining systems are widely used during the mine clearance works.
▫️Sappers have already explored more than 50 kilometres of the Azov Sea coastline and neutralised more than 300 munitions.
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