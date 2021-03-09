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Ερωτήματα, ψεύδη και σκόπιμες ιατρικές παραλείψεις (Εύη Κιαγιά, ιατρός)
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30 views • March 09, 2021
Εξαιρετικά ενδιαφέρουσα και αποκαλυπτική η εκπομπή του δημοσιογράφου Φώτη Γιοβαννόπουλου με καλεσμένη την ιατρό Εύη Κιαγιά. Η Εύη Κιαγιά εξηγεί τις σκόπιμες ιατρικές παραλείψεις και τις κακές πρακτικές που δεν αρμόζουν σε γιατρούς καθώς και την αναποτελεσματικότητα των μέτρων που λαμβάνονται και που καταστρέφουν τις ζωές μας.
Πηγή: “Estiazontas”
Πηγή: “Estiazontas”
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