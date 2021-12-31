© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 5 of The House of Yah and The Melchizedek Prophecy
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • December 31, 2021
Victory to them that can sit upon the Majestic White Horses of Power, and draw the Bow of Faith, for they are as Select Arrows drawn back and fired by the hand of YAHUAH, arrows of faith and power that will make flee all the dark and ghostly spirits of the Qliphoth of Death and Destruction, that underworld of chaotic gateways of the Gods of Chaos.
YAHUSHA shall raise up certain elected persons from this Philadelphia Assembly who are in favor with YAH Elohim.
Having a deep and divine insight into the secret things of YAH Elohim, they will be able to prophesy clearly to the Virgin Assembly
YAHUSHA shall raise up certain elected persons from this Philadelphia Assembly who are in favor with YAH Elohim.
Having a deep and divine insight into the secret things of YAH Elohim, they will be able to prophesy clearly to the Virgin Assembly
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.