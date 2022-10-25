Create New Account
The Earthing Movie - The Remarkable Science of Grounding (full documentary)
Published a month ago

The fact that an entire documentary needed to be made to “prove” the benefits of humans connecting to the earth is insane. Indigenous cultures have always known of the importance of being one with nature. The materialistic world we live in today only takes us further and further away from our true selves. It’s making us weaker by removing us from the earth. Everything is covered by buildings, concrete, and parking lots. We need to return to a simpler way of living. We need to heal so the earth can heal.

Keywords
emf radiationgroundingearthing

