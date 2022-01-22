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This is what they want, a world full of Artificial intelligence, transhumans, cyborgs & robots all running on a radioactive 5g network. ☢️
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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50 views • January 22, 2022
This is what they want, a world full of Artificial intelligence, transhumans, cyborgs & robots all running on a radioactive 5g network. ☢️
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robotstranshumanismcyborgs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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