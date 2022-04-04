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How often must Russia come to the rescue? - Orthodox priest
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210 views • April 04, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”It's not the first time (minus some warped history versions.) A decadent lifestyle of the elite is to blame for the current conflict.
The well known priest, Andrey Tkachev, has previously rejoyced at the lack of Pornhub in Russia. (https://t.me/inessas100/400)”
The well known priest, Andrey Tkachev, has previously rejoyced at the lack of Pornhub in Russia. (https://t.me/inessas100/400)”
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