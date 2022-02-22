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Poll Says LGBT Rate Now Seven Percent
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20 views • February 22, 2022
According to a new Gallup poll, the LGBT rate in America (historically around 1%) is now up to a staggering 7%. What might be driving this change?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1985 Movie "Fright Night": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBqT-UEySlI
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1985 Movie "Fright Night": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBqT-UEySlI
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