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In the BIBLE "AYIN" Means "EYE".... OMICRON Is Derived From Hebrew (AYIN).... ALL- Seeing OMICRON (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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163 views • December 02, 2021
Just did a 2 hour video but it will be loaded in the morning .... This is the Most important Data on the Planet.... Omicron is derived from Phoenician and Hebrew...In Both Cases it is AYIN..... In the BIBLE AYIN Translates as EYE ....Like the All-seeing Eye or All Seeing Omicron ....WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Can you day "IT's OVER " !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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