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WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES: 49-year-old New York woman develops life-threatening skin-rotting disorder one week after Pfizer mRNA injection (MIRRORED)
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4373 views • September 06, 2021
WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES: 49-year-old New York woman develops life-threatening skin-rotting disorder one week after Pfizer mRNA injection (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/b212d39a-140a-4ae4-9356-e5d22648de12
49-year-old New York woman developed a life-threatening skin-rotting disorder one week after Pfizer mRNA injection.
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/08/23/toxic-epidermal-necrolysis-49-year-old-new-york-woman-develops-life-threatening-skin-rotting-disorder-one-week-after-pfizer-mrna-injection/
Mirrored - Truth Media
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/b212d39a-140a-4ae4-9356-e5d22648de12
49-year-old New York woman developed a life-threatening skin-rotting disorder one week after Pfizer mRNA injection.
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/08/23/toxic-epidermal-necrolysis-49-year-old-new-york-woman-develops-life-threatening-skin-rotting-disorder-one-week-after-pfizer-mrna-injection/
Mirrored - Truth Media
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