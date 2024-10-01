Catholic priest makes a strong case that the holocaust is a lie, created by Jewish-led Soviets and Zionists in power.





If you feel angered by this, that’s the decades of propaganda in your head working its magic. ✅





Step back, breathe, and test his words.





Who knows, there maybe something to learn⁉️🤔🤔🤔





Source: https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1840543735647793624





An excerpt of Six Reasons

By Lyle Burkhead





Idolatry

We have nothing to gain by denying anything. I despise the whole concept of “denial.” We have absolutely nothing to gain by pretending that Nazi Germany was not what it was, or by pretending that anything is not what it is.





This also applies to the Jews. They have nothing to gain by lying. I think the Jews will eventually realize that the gas chamber lie is hurting their own cause, and they will abandon it. I don’t know how they will manage this, since they have painted themselves into a corner that’s going to be very difficult to get out of, but they will find a way. They have to find a way. Their position is untenable. If they persist with what they are doing, there is going to be a huge backlash.





They may not care about the backlash, but they should care about the effect lies have on their own minds. It’s almost impossible to keep repeating a lie over and over for 50+ years without believing it yourself. If they believe their own lies, and no longer care about staying in touch with reality, then they are in more trouble than they know. They have given up their best weapon.





Who may ascend the hill of the Lord?

Who may stand in his holy place?

He who has clean hands and a pure heart,

Who does not lift up his soul to an idol,

Or swear by what is false.

He will receive blessing from the Lord

And vindication from God his Saviour.

…





A false witness will not go unpunished,

And he who pours out lies will perish.





This isn’t just empty moralizing. It’s literally true. Idolatry means taking something to be real that isn’t real. One of the basic ideas of the Old Testament is that idolatry is self-defeating. “Blessing” and “vindication” mean victory on the battlefield (among other things). The way to win battles is to see reality more clearly than your opponent.





This page is meant to be read with its companion pages:





Reply to Michael Shermer: A Logical Analysis of “Proving the Holocaust" — This is a long article about the methodology of revisionism and anti-revisionism. Michael Shermer, publisher of Skeptic magazine, says the gas chambers can be proved with a “jumping together” argument. The epistemological question is whether a “jumping together” argument can ever be a valid proof of anything. This is a philosophical point that may be of interest even to those who have not read Michael Shermer’s article.





https://www.historiography-project.com/misc/geniebusters/shermers-jumping-together.php





Reply to Michael Shermer, the short version — an examination of his 18 bits of evidence.





https://www.historiography-project.com/misc/geniebusters/shermers-18-bits.php





The Dead Footnote Society — This page has further discussion of Pressac’s footnotes. If you are one of those rare individuals who looks things up, and you would like to meet others in that select group, you might want to join the Dead Footnote Society.





https://www.historiography-project.com/misc/geniebusters/pressacs-dead-footnotes.php





Political agendas of revisionists and anti-revisionists





https://www.historiography-project.com/misc/geniebusters/agendas.php





https://www.historiography-project.com/misc/geniebusters/six-reasons.php