1/9/23: RNC FIGHT NEXT! TRUMP CROWNS McCuck, Brazil Effie, UN Invasion #VivaBolsanaro - You Are Free TV

1/9/23: Next Step: Clean out the RNC!!! With McCarthy pushed through by Trump, House passes Rules Package, vote to drain the IRS guaranteed.



Hero’s who made it happen: Biggs, Crane, Good, Rosendale. Without them, the American people would have nothing in this majority with rhino McCarthy. Please let them know how thankful you are! 202-225-3121

Disclaimer: Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. This video is for entertainment purposes only.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Find out about your GOP committee members and get in the Fight for the RNC!

https://precinctstrategy.com/state-information/

https://www.hireharmeet.com/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/scandal-rnc-spent-millions-private-jets-luxury-expenses-ronna-romney-mcdaniel/

https://nationalfile.com/zelensky-to-join-world-economic-forum-at-davos-partner-with-blackrock-to-rebuild-ukraine/

https://nationalfile.com/ukrainian-law-firm-uses-stasi-tactics-to-cleanse-europe-of-suspected-russians/

https://www.djournal.com/news/national/ag-moody-bombshell-new-evidence-in-floridas-lawsuit-over-biden-deportation-policies/article_f2138b18-a4a2-52b7-8524-161952308c7a.html

The UN Funding 2023 Migrants into USA:

https://cis.org/Bensman/United-Nations-Hand-Out-Hundreds-Millions-Cash-USBound-Immigrants-2023

Michael Cargill WIN on B_mpstocks:

https://centraltexasgunworks.com/

https://reason.com/2023/01/09/the-5th-circuit-says-the-atf-exceeded-its-legal-authority-when-it-banned-bump-stocks/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details, once you join through Ko-Fi below!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for our Patriot Coalition in the House 2023! We Are Free!