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FULL SHOW: BREAKING: Biden Administration Announces Kids In Cages As Part Of New Border Policy
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50 views • February 04, 2021
Another day goes by without an appearance from Joe Biden and the media doesn’t even inquire as to why or where he is or what he is doing. His administration however announces they will bring back the kids in cages policy from the Obama era. Newsmax censors Mike Lindell live on air for talking about the rigged Presidential Election. Owen Shroyer breaks his rule of not covering AOC because of a viral story that is hurting her reputation as an honest person. Gerald Celente joins to discuss the latest in the market. Japharii Jones, a Black Lives Matter leader, joins to discuss his stance on many issues as Owen continues to unite all anti-establishment forces. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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