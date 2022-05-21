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UK-GOV-ONS CONFIRMS 70K PEOPLE DIED WITHIN 28 DAYS OF C19 VAXX IN ENGLAND + 179K DIED WITHIN 60 DAYS
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215 views • May 21, 2022
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(world orders review)
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UK-GOV-ONS confirms 70K people died within 28 Days of C19 VaXX in England
+ 179K died within 60 Days (The-Expose-News)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YxoR0KwULG9h/ [SHARE]
================
(source) The Exposé on May 19, 2022 [html / PDF] https://expose-news.com
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/19/70k-dead-28-days-covid-vaccination/
The ONS has revealed that between Jan 2021 and Mar 2022 a total of 69,466 people died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination, and 109,408 people died within 60 days of vaccination in England.
In order to justify implementing Draconian restrictions in the name of Covid-19, the UK Gov, with the help of the mainstream media, would publicise daily the number of Covid-19 deaths to have allegedly occurred that day. The metric used then, and still being used now, is any death occurring within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 is counted as a Covid-19 death.
This questionable method of counting Covid-19 deaths led to dozens of Freedom of Information requests being made to various Government institutions requesting to know the number of people who had died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination.
If the method’s good enough for counting Covid-19 deaths to justify ruining children’s education, decimating the economy, and destroying lives, then it’s good enough for counting Covid-19 vaccination deaths, right? However, each and every single time, the response received was as follows
“We do not hold this information”
But this was a lie...
The (ONS) is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK. It is responsible for collecting and publishing statistics related to the economy, population and society at national, regional and local levels.
On the 16th May 2022, the ONS published its 6th dataset on deaths in England by vax status, which can be found here, and it finally contains the number of deaths within 28 days of vaccination.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=%2fpeoplepopulationandcommunity%2fbirthsdeathsandmarriages%2fdeaths%2fdatasets%2fdeathsbyvaccinationstatusengland%2fdeathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31march2022/referencetable20220516accessible.xlsx
Table 9 of the dataset contains figures on ‘Whole period counts of all registered deaths grouped by how many weeks after vaccination the deaths occurred; for deaths involving COVID-19 and deaths not involving COVID-19, deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 Mar 2022, England’.
According to the ONS between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, a total of 7,953 people died with Covid-19 within 28 days of vaccination, and a total of 61,513 people died of any other cause within 28 days of vaccination. This means that in all, 69,466 people died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and March 2022.
A lot of people will probably argue that this is to be expected with so many people being vaccinated. But these same people won’t bother actually backing their argument up with any evidence. Because if it’s to be expected, how exactly do they explain this for example?
The data has been extracted from the previous ONS dataset on deaths by vaccination status between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22.
The argument that 69,466 deaths within 28 days of vaccination are to be expected because so many people are vaccinated has all of a sudden collapsed, hasn’t it?
But that’s not the worst of it. The UK Health Security Agency counts Covid-19 deaths as those that have occurred within 60 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, so it’s only fair we also work out how many people have died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination.
Here’s the table taken from the UKHSA Week 13 Vax Rep. showing Covid-19 deaths within 60 days of a positive test https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1066759/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-13.pdf
Yes, that does equate to 92% of all Covid-19 deaths in England during March 2022 being among the vaccinated population.
According to the ONS between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, a total of 14,049 people died with Covid-19 within 60 days of vaccination, and a total of 168,825 people died of any other cause within 60 days of vaccination. This means that in all, 178,874 people died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and March 2022 in England.
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
UK-GOV-ONS confirms 70K people died within 28 Days of C19 VaXX in England
+ 179K died within 60 Days (The-Expose-News)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YxoR0KwULG9h/ [SHARE]
================
(source) The Exposé on May 19, 2022 [html / PDF] https://expose-news.com
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/19/70k-dead-28-days-covid-vaccination/
The ONS has revealed that between Jan 2021 and Mar 2022 a total of 69,466 people died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination, and 109,408 people died within 60 days of vaccination in England.
In order to justify implementing Draconian restrictions in the name of Covid-19, the UK Gov, with the help of the mainstream media, would publicise daily the number of Covid-19 deaths to have allegedly occurred that day. The metric used then, and still being used now, is any death occurring within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 is counted as a Covid-19 death.
This questionable method of counting Covid-19 deaths led to dozens of Freedom of Information requests being made to various Government institutions requesting to know the number of people who had died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination.
If the method’s good enough for counting Covid-19 deaths to justify ruining children’s education, decimating the economy, and destroying lives, then it’s good enough for counting Covid-19 vaccination deaths, right? However, each and every single time, the response received was as follows
“We do not hold this information”
But this was a lie...
The (ONS) is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK. It is responsible for collecting and publishing statistics related to the economy, population and society at national, regional and local levels.
On the 16th May 2022, the ONS published its 6th dataset on deaths in England by vax status, which can be found here, and it finally contains the number of deaths within 28 days of vaccination.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=%2fpeoplepopulationandcommunity%2fbirthsdeathsandmarriages%2fdeaths%2fdatasets%2fdeathsbyvaccinationstatusengland%2fdeathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31march2022/referencetable20220516accessible.xlsx
Table 9 of the dataset contains figures on ‘Whole period counts of all registered deaths grouped by how many weeks after vaccination the deaths occurred; for deaths involving COVID-19 and deaths not involving COVID-19, deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 Mar 2022, England’.
According to the ONS between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, a total of 7,953 people died with Covid-19 within 28 days of vaccination, and a total of 61,513 people died of any other cause within 28 days of vaccination. This means that in all, 69,466 people died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and March 2022.
A lot of people will probably argue that this is to be expected with so many people being vaccinated. But these same people won’t bother actually backing their argument up with any evidence. Because if it’s to be expected, how exactly do they explain this for example?
The data has been extracted from the previous ONS dataset on deaths by vaccination status between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22.
The argument that 69,466 deaths within 28 days of vaccination are to be expected because so many people are vaccinated has all of a sudden collapsed, hasn’t it?
But that’s not the worst of it. The UK Health Security Agency counts Covid-19 deaths as those that have occurred within 60 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, so it’s only fair we also work out how many people have died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination.
Here’s the table taken from the UKHSA Week 13 Vax Rep. showing Covid-19 deaths within 60 days of a positive test https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1066759/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-13.pdf
Yes, that does equate to 92% of all Covid-19 deaths in England during March 2022 being among the vaccinated population.
According to the ONS between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, a total of 14,049 people died with Covid-19 within 60 days of vaccination, and a total of 168,825 people died of any other cause within 60 days of vaccination. This means that in all, 178,874 people died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination between January 2021 and March 2022 in England.
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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