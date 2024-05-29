The Moho
May 22, 2024
Abandoned With A Broken Scroller, He Tried To Move But Couldn't And Just Cried For Help...
Moika was found abandoned with a scroller on him but it's broken and he couldn't move much. A lady found Moika scared trying to look for help. Even so, he's still very friendly and accepted our care. He behaved well and didn't fight back at all. His situation is worse than we thought: not only starved, his back also got broken for a while. Look like the owner did bring him for a surgery but maybe it didn't go well then they abandoned Moika...
Credit To: 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓪
Personal blog
Берегите в себе человека❤️
Куратор 🐕 🐈
💳ПОМОЧЬ 👉🏻 СБЕР 5469.3801.0665.5896
Реквизиты и соц.сети 👇🏻
taplink.cc/angel_tails
#TheMoho, #AbandonedDogScroller, #dogrescue
------------------------------------------------------
You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Twitter: / themoho4
Instagram: / themoho88
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJy-_v2U8yo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.