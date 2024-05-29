Create New Account
Abandoned With A Broken Scroller, He Tried To Move But Couldn't And Just Cried For Help
The Moho


May 22, 2024


Abandoned With A Broken Scroller, He Tried To Move But Couldn't And Just Cried For Help...


Moika was found abandoned with a scroller on him but it's broken and he couldn't move much. A lady found Moika scared trying to look for help. Even so, he's still very friendly and accepted our care. He behaved well and didn't fight back at all. His situation is worse than we thought: not only starved, his back also got broken for a while. Look like the owner did bring him for a surgery but maybe it didn't go well then they abandoned Moika...


#TheMoho, #AbandonedDogScroller, #dogrescue

