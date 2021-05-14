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🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨 Santilli Broadcasting Network (SBN) Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 On DLIVE!🚨🚨
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[[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Top Rated, Talk Radio, Talk Show, High Rated, Best Talk, Biden Administration, Trump Indictment, Joe Biden, Law Enforcement, Palm Beach County, Florida, Cy Vance,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
THURSDAY, MAY 13, 2021 - 6PM
Episode #2447
EP 2447-6PM Arizona Audit HEATS UP -- Biden Allies Preparing For Trump to Get Indicted
Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County, Florida are preparing for the real possibility that crooked Manhattan DA Cy Vance may indict Trump while he’s at Mar-a-Lago, according to far-left Politico. Two officials told Politico Playbook that there could be “thorny extradition issues” because Governor DeSantis, a staunch Trump ally, has the power to intervene. This just happens to make headlines the day after news broke in Arizona that Maricopa County officials deleted entire databases on the voting machines before they were turned over to Arizona Senate forensic audit teams. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17641
Special Guest: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she was concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine. https://www.v-ial.org/
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