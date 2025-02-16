BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: 6 Million Undocumented Paper Straws Found Hiding In The Hodge Twins' Wheelhouse
132 views • 2 months ago

6 Million Undocumented Paper Straws Found Hiding In The Hodge Twins' Wheelhouse

Source Mix: @TwinsPod (YouTube), Published: February 14, 2025


The Jake Shields interview by Keith & Kevin Hodge. Plus bonus content, the 'Nets and Yoo-hoos' mash-up.


UFC legend Jake Shields back on The Twins Pod. He's been getting into all kinds of trouble since the last time we talked. Fighting with Elon, beefing with Alex Jones, and pissing off the 'you know who's'...', It seems like X is a free speech platform unless you talk about one certain topic. Enjoy the Truther Network's 'Nets and Yoohoos' mash-up of related topics.


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Visit the following websites:

➤ Jake Shields: https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj

➤ Hodge Twins: https://officialhodgetwins.com/

➤ Memory Hole TV: https://rumble.com/c/memoryholetv


Content Mash-Upper at:

https://buymeacoffee.com/websitesupport

interviewhodge twinsjake shields
