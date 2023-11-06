Great Rates, Service, and Support Christian Values With Patriot Mobile - Leigh Wambsganss

As Christians and conservatives in America, it is our responsibility to steward our money in a way that reflects our values and solidifies who we are in Christ. Leigh Wambsganss is the Chief Communications Officer for Patriot Mobile, the nation’s only Christian-conservative wireless mobile provider. Over the past ten years, their company has rapidly expanded, illustrating Americans’ hunger for an alternative to woke corporations notorious for donating and funding far-left causes. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar it makes to Christian and conservative causes that back up their four pillars: the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the sanctity of life, and support for Veterans and First Responders. Leigh also discusses the importance of fighting for America’s kids because they’re the future of our country.







TAKEAWAYS





Use code TINA for a FREE activation from PatriotMobile.com and expect a potentially less expensive phone bill and better coverage





Patriot Mobile stands with veterans, future leaders, and most importantly, Jesus Christ





Patriot Mobile offers a fast, easy transfer of services from any wireless provider and allows you to keep your current phone number





The customer service for Patriot Mobile is fast, reliable, and based in the United States







