Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the biblical doctrine of ATONEMENT and how it's different in the Old Testament and the New Testament, and how TODAY it's the blood atonement of Jesus Christ that saves and takes us to heaven.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.