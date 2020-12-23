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Serbian Warning: What Happened When Their Elections Were Stolen in 2000
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95 views • December 23, 2020
Dec 23, 2020
A Serbian citizen discusses what they did when Milosavljevic attempted to fraudulently steal the election in 2000.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HTF8TPSKeo
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=748_YY0TB6E
A Serbian citizen discusses what they did when Milosavljevic attempted to fraudulently steal the election in 2000.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HTF8TPSKeo
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=748_YY0TB6E
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