Situation Update, June 20, 2022 - The controlled DEMOLITION of FOOD and ENERGY infrastructure is now under way

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The global destruction of food and energy infrastructure is accelerating by the day. The goal is rather obvious at this point: To destroy human civilization and starve as many people to death as possible by any means necessary.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-20-controlled-demolition-of-food-and-energy-infrastructure.html
0:00 intro
0:54 shooting videos
9:54 crazy liberal lady
15:32 vaccine mandates on airlines
20:33 transgender athletes
32:09 transgender economics
38:23 exploded gas hub
46:26 lithium
50:29 UPR cutting fuel shipments
53:33 conclusion
1:00:57 outro
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/