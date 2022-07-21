Deleting My Channel

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135,836 views - Jun 20, 2022 - ReformedWiki2.0 looked into why David Wood who has 690,000 subscribers was deleted. He was surprised that he had not heard about his before. YouTube has a hostility toward his content. YouTube admitted they were wrong and sometimes it takes weeks to get then to do that. By the time they fix their mistake, David has already served his seven day sentence. Mirror