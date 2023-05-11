Reevaluating the Role of Environment in Human Traits

Do genetics alone explain the microbiome’s missing heritability?
In this video, Gavin Douglas, a PhD Candidate in the Langille Lab in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Dalhousie University, and the author of the paper called “Re-evaluating the relationship between missing heritability and the microbiome”, explains.
According to Gavin, there’s NO clear mechanism for higher transmission rates from a mother to identical twins compared to fraternal twins. ❌
Instead, he suggests a gene by environment interaction as a more likely explanation for this missing link. ❗
Discover why environmental factors should also be considered an extension of the human genome in unraveling the mysteries of the microbiome.
For more, follow him on twitter as https://mobile.twitter.com/gavin_m_douglas.
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.