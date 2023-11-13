Create New Account
German MEP Chritian Anderson, states so called leaders are elected puppets for Zionist Jews
Be Children of Light
Published 21 hours ago

German MEP, Christine Anderson: So-called "democratically elected leaders" are actually puppets for unelected globalist totalitarians, who fabricate global crises—from "Covid" to the "climate crisis"—as a pretext to impoverish and enslave the global population

