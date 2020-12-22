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Tracy Beanz Joins Doug Hagmann: The Path to President Trump's Second Term - 12/22/2020 - The Hagmann Report
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154 views • December 22, 2020
For show notes, visit www.HagmannReport.com/videos
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In this opening segment of The Hagmann Report, the popular investigative journalist Tracy Beanz (UncoverDC.com & Dark to Light podcast) joins Doug Hagmann to discuss the measures we need to take - and that are needed to be taken - to assure a second term for President Trump. A robust and informative discussion.
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The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive
investigative work, proprietary sources and contacts and qualified guests open source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history. Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7pm et.
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The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield www.EMPshield.com/hagmann Use
Promo Code HAGMANN for $50 OFF!
In this opening segment of The Hagmann Report, the popular investigative journalist Tracy Beanz (UncoverDC.com & Dark to Light podcast) joins Doug Hagmann to discuss the measures we need to take - and that are needed to be taken - to assure a second term for President Trump. A robust and informative discussion.
DONATE: (www.HagmannReport.com/donate)
HAGMANN COFFEE: (www.HagmannStore.com)
The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive
investigative work, proprietary sources and contacts and qualified guests open source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history. Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7pm et.
ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST
iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)
Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/376mkckQHCPYTJssQN794g)
iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)
Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)
FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:
Parler: (www.parler.com/profile/DouglasHagmann)
Twitter: (www.twitter.com/HagmannPI)
Facebook: (www.facebook.com/douglas.hagmann)
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