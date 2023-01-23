https://gettr.com/post/p23fzdd0141



2022.12.30 Without taking down the CCP, enjoying one or two days with your parents before attending their funeral will not solve any problem. It will only aggravate your pain or even add risk to your life!

不灭共，你回去陪一天陪两天送老解决不了问题。只能让你更痛苦，甚至把你命搭上。