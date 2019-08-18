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Episode 051 – Outdoor Spaces That Create Repeat Guests
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11 views • August 18, 2019
Michelle talks about the outdoor spaces she and her family have loved and embraced for years during their vacations. Whether you have a huge yard or only have a small patio, you can create a space your guests will LOVE. And, best of all, that space will keep them coming back to you year after year. Plus, Michelle reminds you that the Membership Site re-opens on August 16th, so mark your calendars and go to our site to get on the Wait List so you won’t miss out. You can also download the show notes and pick up some cool free gifts by going to https://www.ShortTermRentalRevenue.com .
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