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Cops Called on 4-Year-Old for Not Wearing a Mask at School
A principal for a school in the Mill Valley School District of California called the police on a four-year old child last week for not wearing a mask.
The officer was cordial and understanding, but the child could not stay. However, there is no state or county school mask mandate where the school is located.
This same school allows maskless adults use its gym in the evening for recreational basketball.