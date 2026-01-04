BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Venezuela Calls the 'People to Arms' as the Bolivarian Militia Activates Nationwide Resistance
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
355 views • 1 day ago

Venezuela Calls the People to Arms as the Bolivarian Militia Activates Nationwide Resistance

The Bolivarian National Militia, under direct army command, has ordered the activation of community defense structures nationwide, calling on the population to unite, secure critical points, and resist American aggression.

“This is a war of resistance. They act with force. We act with truth.”

Adding:

💬🇻🇪 The United States carried out a cyberattack on Venezuela’s power grid, cutting electricity across large parts of Caracas to conceal the approach of aircraft, the New York Times reports, citing a U.S. official.

According to the official, the blackout enabled more than 150 military planes and helicopters to carry out their missions.

And:  

Nicolás Maduro rejected an ultimatum from U.S. dollar-store dictator Donald Trump in late December 2025, refusing to step down or go into exile in Turkey, the New York Times reports, citing American and Venezuelan sources involved in the talks.

More:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio could assume a leading role in governing Venezuela after Washington’s kidnapping of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Bloomberg reports, citing a U.S. official.

“The U.S. official said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who throughout his career has criticized Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez, will take on a leading role in the administration of Venezuela,” the report states.

Adding:

Maduro and his wife are being held in the same isolation unit as P. Diddy and Epstein's accomplice Maxwell, — Axios.

Adding:

Increased U.S. military airlift activity was recorded at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire yesterday.

Up to ten U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft either landed at the base or were en route across the Atlantic from the United States. Most flights originated from Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia—home to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and elements of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR)—or from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where the 160th SOAR is headquartered alongside the 101st Airborne Division.

Earlier today, one of the aircraft relocated from RAF Fairford to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

