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Coronavirus Patients Becoming Violent Zombies
David Zublick
David Zublick
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210 views • April 06, 2020
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If you’ve seen the recent news about some Coronavirus victims aggressively coughing on other people as a kind of assault, you know that something is very, very strange with this virus. Not only does it infect the nervous system and utterly destroy some people’s senses of smell and taste, we now know that it alters brain function by destroying brain tissue. And this leads certain people to exhibit rabies-like behavior, with aggressive attacks that actually spread the virus like something right out of a zombie movie. Is a nerve agent part of this alleged virus? Are we witnessing a zombie apocalypse? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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healthnewszombiescoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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