Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE Interviewed by Stew Peters. Systems Biology of Adrenochrome
Dr. Shiva, interviewed by Stew Peters


July 11, 2023


Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Interviewed by Stew Peters. Systems Biology of Adrenochrome.


Full post & video transcript: https://vashiva.com/stew-peters-biology-of-adrenochrome/


In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, discusses with Stew Peters, the Systems Biology of adrenochrome.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


