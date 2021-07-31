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Will: Australia Begins Forced Vaccinations * Impersonator Biden Hints At Major War [30.07.2021]
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21 views • July 31, 2021
Note: And it all gets done with sweet empathetic friendly accommodating NPM, Double and Newspeak.
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
- Lockdowns To Drag On
No end in sight to LockDowns according to the Fake Pedo Grooming Biden.
Australia begins to Force Vaccinate protestors against masks and vaccines.
GOP in Revolt against Nancy Pelosi's House Rules of wearing masks. They are suing Pelosi.
Impersonator Biden hints at war (FALSE FLAG) with major Super Power over Cyber attacks
wil paranormal
44143 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJHeNj29jMBK/
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
- Lockdowns To Drag On
No end in sight to LockDowns according to the Fake Pedo Grooming Biden.
Australia begins to Force Vaccinate protestors against masks and vaccines.
GOP in Revolt against Nancy Pelosi's House Rules of wearing masks. They are suing Pelosi.
Impersonator Biden hints at war (FALSE FLAG) with major Super Power over Cyber attacks
wil paranormal
44143 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJHeNj29jMBK/
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