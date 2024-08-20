Gnostic Jesus? Good Acting, Catholic Poland, Uprisings Betrayed, Jew-Baiting, War, Real Justice

SR 2024-08-19 Gnostic Academy of Marty Leeds

Topic list:

* Marty Leeds and the “Gnostic Church and Academy of Lord Jesus Christ”

* How to get your chimps to do their job even when their ego thinks it doesn’t matter.

* Poland is 98% Catholic. How did it get that way?

* Warsaw, Hungary, Bay of Pigs and Prague: only Johnny sews them all together for you.

* Holier-Than-Thou Christians continue to attack and even insult Johnny.

* The truth about Jew-baiting.

* Gnosticism, Humanism and Lutheranism.

* Nuremberg, Jesuits and “botched executions”: what is real justice?

* RECAP: the “incompetence” of Allied forces in “World War II” for maximum slaughter.

* Eisenhower, Patton, Mild Bill Donovan, the OSS and the GPU/GRU/NKVD.

* More on “botched Nazi executions” compared to Anthony Fauci and “AIDS”.

* Criminals punishing criminals.

* Nazis “protecting” Ukrainians during “World War 2”; just more Jesuit Theater.

