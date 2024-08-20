Gnostic Jesus? Good Acting, Catholic Poland, Uprisings Betrayed, Jew-Baiting, War, Real Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-19 Gnostic Academy of Marty Leeds
Topic list:
* Marty Leeds and the “Gnostic Church and Academy of Lord
Jesus Christ”
* How to get your chimps to do their job even when their ego thinks it doesn’t matter.
* Poland is 98% Catholic. How did it get that way?
* Warsaw, Hungary, Bay of Pigs and Prague: only Johnny sews them all together for you.
* Holier-Than-Thou Christians continue to attack and even insult Johnny.
* The truth about Jew-baiting.
* Gnosticism, Humanism and Lutheranism.
* Nuremberg, Jesuits and “botched executions”: what is real justice?
* RECAP: the “incompetence” of Allied forces in “World War II” for maximum slaughter.
* Eisenhower, Patton, Mild Bill Donovan, the OSS and the GPU/GRU/NKVD.
* More on “botched Nazi executions” compared to Anthony Fauci and “AIDS”.
* Criminals punishing criminals.
* Nazis “protecting” Ukrainians during “World War 2”; just more Jesuit Theater.
