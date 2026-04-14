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BLASPHEMY OR NO BIG DEAL? | 4-14-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2642


Show Notes:


Trump as Jesus? https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15729473/Trump-DELETES-blasphemous-Jesus-image-backlash-presidents-closest-allies.html

Romans 13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2013&version=KJV

Hebrews 11 (MSG): https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2011&version=MSG

Hebrews 11 (KJV): https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2011&version=KJV

'Substance': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/substance

'Evidence': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/evidence

Looking for someone else: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/qkwv4A4RNAsYWBAZjZZuWQ

1 Timothy 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20tim%202&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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