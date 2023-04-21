Dr. Bhakdi: mRNA Positive Charged Lipid Molecules Are Like Throwing Sand In The Engine of Life

Hear the truth about what the vaccine does that the media hides from you.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI AT WAKE UP ASIA 2.0

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UNFALYZYciZN/





2. COVID INTEL - DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD - Young chefs are dying suddenly and unexpectedly - 28 sudden deaths - COVID-19 vaccine mandates?

https://makismd.substack.com/p/young-chefs-are-dying-suddenly-and?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=1385328&post_id=111931899&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



