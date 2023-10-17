Create New Account
Israel Has Dropped A Staggering 6,000 Bombs On Palestine's Gaza In Just Six Days
That almost mirrors the more than 7,000 bombs the US dropped on Afghanistan in one year, in 2019. Of course Afghanistan is a huge country compared to the tiny Gaza Strip.

Source @Real World News

