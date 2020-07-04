Feckless Republicans

RINOS, my favorite of all of the animals! You can always count on them to do the wrong thing at the right time, and they are proving it over and over during this wonderful period of unrest. But it's special this time! Know what they are doing? Nothing. Just waiting for it to pass then figuring out how they can leverage it to get re-elected come November. We never expect much from them, and we are getting it in abundance, can't thank them enough! But hey, spend some time getting a pointless piece of legislation passed, that will cure the ills.



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