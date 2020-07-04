© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feckless Republicans
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • July 04, 2020
RINOS, my favorite of all of the animals! You can always count on them to do the wrong thing at the right time, and they are proving it over and over during this wonderful period of unrest. But it's special this time! Know what they are doing? Nothing. Just waiting for it to pass then figuring out how they can leverage it to get re-elected come November. We never expect much from them, and we are getting it in abundance, can't thank them enough! But hey, spend some time getting a pointless piece of legislation passed, that will cure the ills.
Podcast is available at ThePodocasts.com or any of the big services, Apple, Spotify, IHeart, etc. Videos are available at The Darkside of ThePodocasts on YouTube, BitTube, NewTube!
Podcast is available at ThePodocasts.com or any of the big services, Apple, Spotify, IHeart, etc. Videos are available at The Darkside of ThePodocasts on YouTube, BitTube, NewTube!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.